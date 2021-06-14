Suicide prevention needs urgent attention

To the editor:

Suicide continues to be a leading cause of death across the U.S. Our members of Congress must do more and act now to make suicide prevention a national priority. Every person and our communities nationwide need access to immediate, affordable, and quality crisis care and mental health services.

As a suicide attempts survivor, this cause is very important to me. My personal mission is to ensure everyone has access to mental health care.

That is why I participated in the 12th annual Advocacy Forum with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Together with my fellow advocates from across the country, we met virtually with and asked our U.S. senators and representatives to support:

Federal funding for suicide prevention research.

988 and the full continuum of crisis response services.

Long-term access to tele-mental health services.

Construction of barriers at locations where suicides occur.

Enhanced suicide risk assessment and response in health systems.