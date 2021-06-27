 Skip to main content
Supervisors care about public safety
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Supervisors care about public safety

To the editor:

This Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is intentional about using our finances, including our CARES Act funds, to bolster public safety.

There's a lot of different thoughts and views about what the role of government should be, but there's one thing that almost everyone can agree on: public safety is one of the most — if not the most — critical purviews of the government.

Of the $10.5 million in CARES Act funds we received, more than $6 million went towards public safety.

This included funding for things like ambulances for several of our volunteer fire and rescue stations. Once purchased, these ambulances were positioned at Chatham Rescue Squad, Mount Hermon Rescue Squad and Callands Rescue Squad. We bought our agencies all types of personal protection equipment and needed supplies to effectively respond during the pandemic. CARES Act funds were also used for the construction of a new EMS station in Hurt, a project that will be completed in the next few months.

We didn’t just use federal dollars to bolster public safety. We invest your tax dollars in public safety, too. Approximately 29% of our general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year is earmarked for public safety and justice services. This includes operating money and apparatus funding for our volunteer fire and rescue squads, a team of professional public safety staff and ambulances to work alongside of and supplement our volunteers and increased funding for the sheriff's office.

Staff of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, which is responsible for both corrections and law enforcement in our county, had been grossly underpaid, and the past few budgets have attempted to correct that.

Our budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as the last few years, shows the way that this board has prioritized public safety. We will continue fighting to not only maintain the status quo but increase public safety funding moving forward.

JOE DAVIS, Ringgold

The writer is a member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

