Take on the fight against food insecurity

To the editor:

AARP Virginia has had a partnership with the Federation of Virginia Food Banks in supporting efforts to fight food insecurity across the commonwealth over the years. From August 2020 to March 2021, despite the limitations placed on efforts by the COVID-19 pandemic, AARP’s support of the “We Care” food boxes made a difference in the lives of more than 30,000 people 50-plus in Virginia.

September 2021 is Hunger Action Month. AARP Virginia is asking readers such as yourself to consider what role you may play in fighting food insecurity in your community.

There are food pantries and hunger support agencies all over the state, some supported by public funding, others by private funding at such places as churches or community centers. Suggestions for participation this year include an effort on your part to lead a food collection drive through groups of which you are a part such as your neighborhood, church, a retired teacher unit, an AARP Chapter, your homeowners’ association, a civic organization, etc.