 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Take on the fight against food insecurity
0 Comments
editor's pick
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Take on the fight against food insecurity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

AARP Virginia has had a partnership with the Federation of Virginia Food Banks in supporting efforts to fight food insecurity across the commonwealth over the years. From August 2020 to March 2021, despite the limitations placed on efforts by the COVID-19 pandemic, AARP’s support of the “We Care” food boxes made a difference in the lives of more than 30,000 people 50-plus in Virginia.

September 2021 is Hunger Action Month. AARP Virginia is asking readers such as yourself to consider what role you may play in fighting food insecurity in your community.

There are food pantries and hunger support agencies all over the state, some supported by public funding, others by private funding at such places as churches or community centers. Suggestions for participation this year include an effort on your part to lead a food collection drive through groups of which you are a part such as your neighborhood, church, a retired teacher unit, an AARP Chapter, your homeowners’ association, a civic organization, etc.

You choose the food pantry you would like to support based on your knowledge of where the need is in your community and the hunger support agencies meeting those needs. No collection is too small but with some effort on the part of your groups(s), the results can indeed be truly impactful in feeding the needy in your community.

AARP Virginia is asking you to please organize, participate, and donate during September’s Hunger Action Month.

JOYCE E. WILLIAMS, Richmond

The writer is the state president for AARP.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Thomas' comments are off the mark

Among other inane comments columnist Cal Thomas complains that Bible reading and prayers (I assume he means “Christian prayers”) have been eli…

Letters

Clean homes, yards are important

As a homeowner I'm thankful for what God has blessed me with. I try to keep my home clean and presentable. I love working in my yard, for bein…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert