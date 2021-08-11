 Skip to main content
Tennis players deserve support
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Tennis players deserve support

To the editor:

I don't know if many Danville residents have seen the reinsurance of youth tennis in Danville? At George Washington High School the courts are always full of children and instructors in a program called the Southside Area Tennis Association. They have had camps, instructions group classes etc. all day and weekends.

I would hope the city's Parks and Recreation Department would take advantage of this and help by providing water, banners and publicity to help these players and coaches out. This is what Danville needs and hasn't had for years.

I don't think George Washington High School had a tennis team this past year. But a feeder system to get kids playing and having fun would help. Congratulations to those who have helped and hope the school has a fall program.

NEWTON RAY, Danville

