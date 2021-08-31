The Afghanistan decision was correct

America is at last ending the senseless continuation of the war in Afghanistan. My generation's foolish and wasteful war was Vietnam. That was another conflict in which we had no overarching interest and no practical chance of success.
Afghanistan started as a response to the attacks of 9/11. Over the course of 10 years our soldiers fought and many died in the effort to root out the responsible terrorists, culminating in the killing of Osama Bin Laden. At that point our objective was accomplished and our presence no longer needed. But too many politicians felt it was our duty to transform the country in our image.
Finally this year our presidents, first Trump and now Biden, acknowledged the futility of our involvement and called for a quick withdrawal from a losing effort, first scheduled for May 1, and now thankfully the end is here. I applaud both men for their sensible assessment.
Now I watch as the various talking heads take issue with this decision and the admittedly convoluted withdrawal and evacuation. These holier-than-thou pundits whine over the fate of the Afghanistan people.
I feel sorry for them, but their own people let them down, as they threw down their weapons, bought and paid for by America, and gave up with no resistance. Somehow this is seen as our fault, more precisely President Biden.
These critics, most of whom probably never donned a uniform and served to protect our country, pontificate on all the errors and missteps taken. One even tried to equate keeping troops in Afghanistan to our bases in South Korea, Japan and Germany, none of which is involved in a timeless civil war.
In one sense I can understand the angst of these commentators, especially the foreign correspondents, as the war comes to an end. What ever will they report? What will they do with their flak jackets and helmets now that there is no war zone? Please envision the tiny violin I am playing in sympathy.
Unfortunately we will now have to endure the stampede of politicians racing to make hay finding fault with this most courageous and wise decision. But then that is what they do.
In case anyone has illusions otherwise, the primary job of a politician is getting elected. I'm not sure this strategy of criticizing the end of the war is a winning one. We'll see how this works out next year as we are all called upon to select those who will best serve our interests.
Good luck on that but it's the only option we have. Hopefully we will choose wisely.
Regardless of your individual political preferences I urge everyone to exercise your right to choose, first in November and again in 2022.
The writer lives in Martinsville.