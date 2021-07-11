The evils of legalizing marijuana

I am 38 years old. I spent 15 years of my life using alcohol and marijuana recreationally. During that time, I associated with people who distributed marijuana, the so-called minor offenders described throughout Virginia’s SB 1406.

This law aims to seal the records of those convicted of “minor” marijuana-related offenses and to give preferential treatment — to include tax-payer funding — to this same group of individuals to incentivize their involvement with, and social promotion of, the very substance that compelled them to break the law in the first place.

Make no mistake: The new market will not be a free market. The bill authorizes the establishment of the “Cannabis Control Authority,” which reserves the right to give preferential treatment to racial groups, particular ZIP codes and petty criminals by means of heavy government regulation. The bill represents a move by actors in government to present the imposition of oppressive control as though it is doing hard-up communities a favor.