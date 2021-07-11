The evils of legalizing marijuana

I am 38 years old. I spent 15 years of my life using alcohol and marijuana recreationally. During that time, I associated with people who distributed marijuana, the so-called minor offenders described throughout Virginia’s SB 1406.
This law aims to seal the records of those convicted of “minor” marijuana-related offenses and to give preferential treatment — to include tax-payer funding — to this same group of individuals to incentivize their involvement with, and social promotion of, the very substance that compelled them to break the law in the first place.
Make no mistake: The new market will not be a free market. The bill authorizes the establishment of the “Cannabis Control Authority,” which reserves the right to give preferential treatment to racial groups, particular ZIP codes and petty criminals by means of heavy government regulation. The bill represents a move by actors in government to present the imposition of oppressive control as though it is doing hard-up communities a favor.
But hard-up communities, of which widespread abuse of alcohol and marijuana are emblematic, will not be given a “leg-up” by government-sponsored normalization of drug abuse coupled with oppressive business regulation. If hindsight is 20/20, then I certainly know the social effects of recreational drugs and alcohol, but I do not say that a person must have a history of use to understand these things. Honest readers know them, too.
Marijuana and other similarly used substances weaken minds, destroy health, diminish potential, inflame baser instincts that lead to crime, unwanted pregnancy and antisocial behavior.
But I do not blame the government. I blame the apathy and self-involvement of the pseudo-moralistic. Yes, the pseudo-moralistic and selectively religious in our communities who, generation after generation, began normalizing substance use in family settings and then spurned their relatives and neighbors who were less successful at maintaining social acceptability when intoxicated.
These evils are being tolerated because those who fancy themselves to be self-contained enough to justify their dinner wine do not care that the same substances, because of their desire to indulge, are made available to a broader community that suffers for its influence.
No enrichment has come to society resulting from the normalization of recreational alcohol use. The normalization of recreational marijuana use will exacerbate these deleterious effects in our culture.
Much political noise is made these days about whether those who have owe something to those who have not. Shall not those who imagine themselves to be capable of dabbling “responsibly” in dangerous substances deny themselves against the promotion of such a source of harm to the greater population?