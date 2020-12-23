The hypocrisy of expecting us to heal

Hypocrisy of the moment

The definition of hypocrisy is “pretending to have a morally excellent, upright character; or a false show of moral principle.” Democrats have perfected the implementation of this definition.

Daily we hear and read ... that Joe Biden unquestionably won the recent non-controversial election and that everybody disagreeing should just shut up and accept it. Everybody, just move on. There’s nothing to see here.

Ever since the 2016 election some Democrats and some in the media have proclaimed President Trump was an illegitimately elected president. The investigation into the President Trump culminated three years later with the questionably appointed Special Counsel Mueller team’s failure to prove anything other than illegally pressured indictments against some fringe Trump associates. Undeterred, Democrats laughingly impeached President Trump over a phone call.

But now since China’s man Joe Biden appears to have won, we’re all supposed to get along and suddenly be civil to each other. Even the editors of this paper said it’s now time to just get along (“OUR VIEW: How do you help us heal?,” Nov. 8) after running Trump-Russia, Russia, Russia stories for three-plus years.