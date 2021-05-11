The repercussions of 'Big-Guy Biden'

To the editor:

Government spending is sacred to old Windbag “Big-Guy” Biden, evidenced by his socialist manifesto speech to Congress that was not ripped up by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Our national debt is $28+ trillion. Old Windbag wants to add his $2 trillion “Families Plan” to his $2 trillion “Infrastructure Plan” to his $2 trillion “COVID Relief Plan.” Big-Guy thinks he can spend us into utopia-land.

Prepare for skyrocketing taxes, utilities, gas and unemployment after his far-left-wing agenda forces companies to move jobs overseas again. Corporate America doesn’t pay taxes. Citizens do.

Racial politics are also sacred to Biden. He and arch-segregationist Strom Thurmond authored legislation in the 1980s increasing incarcerations with the war on drugs. It later morphed into the 1994 Biden Crime Bill that unduly affected minority communities. But he and Democrats absurdly run to media microphones spewing racist diatribes they accuse America of.

Cheering them on are political activist “journalists” with zero integrity. They gaslight anyone who has made America great with false narratives and no repercussions. Black Sen. Tim Scott’s Republican response to Windbag’s manifesto prompted “Uncle Tim” to trend on Twitter.