 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The repercussions of 'Big-Guy Biden'
0 comments
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The repercussions of 'Big-Guy Biden'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Government spending is sacred to old Windbag “Big-Guy” Biden, evidenced by his socialist manifesto speech to Congress that was not ripped up by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Our national debt is $28+ trillion. Old Windbag wants to add his $2 trillion “Families Plan” to his $2 trillion “Infrastructure Plan” to his $2 trillion “COVID Relief Plan.” Big-Guy thinks he can spend us into utopia-land.

Prepare for skyrocketing taxes, utilities, gas and unemployment after his far-left-wing agenda forces companies to move jobs overseas again. Corporate America doesn’t pay taxes. Citizens do.

Racial politics are also sacred to Biden. He and arch-segregationist Strom Thurmond authored legislation in the 1980s increasing incarcerations with the war on drugs. It later morphed into the 1994 Biden Crime Bill that unduly affected minority communities. But he and Democrats absurdly run to media microphones spewing racist diatribes they accuse America of.

Cheering them on are political activist “journalists” with zero integrity. They gaslight anyone who has made America great with false narratives and no repercussions. Black Sen. Tim Scott’s Republican response to Windbag’s manifesto prompted “Uncle Tim” to trend on Twitter.

Since Jan. 6, old Windbag and Democrats also rage about “domestic terrorism.” Yet, the Obama-Biden politically weaponized FBI says the leftist Bernie Sanders-backing anti-Trumper who shot at Republicans practicing baseball in 2017 was “suicide-by-cop.”

The act of domestic terrorism that wasn’t … because he targeted Republicans. Never-mind.

Reagan once said, “The most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I’m from the government and I’m here to help.'” I agree.

DAVID V. MANTIPLY, Danville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Show compassion for all moms this Mother’s Day: Go vegan
Letters

Show compassion for all moms this Mother’s Day: Go vegan

This Mother’s Day, be kind to someone else’s mom — by going vegan. Farmed animals have mothers, too, after all. We’ve all heard the term “mother hen” used to describe someone with a strong maternal instinct. That’s because hens are doting parents who will even care for other baby animals as if they were their own. When not confined to filthy factory farms, hens lovingly tend to their eggs and ...

Two tales of insurrection from Rocky Mount
Letters

Two tales of insurrection from Rocky Mount

My great-grandmother Helen Hambrick was born in 1858 in Rocky Mount, Virginia. Before she died on my fifth birthday in 1946, she told me how as a little girl she had to hide under quilts from the Yankees when they ransacked her house.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert