There are rules for a funeral procession

To the editor:
Last week was my mother-in-law’s funeral. It was the most loving and beautiful funeral I’d ever been to, considering how most families now a days handle a passing (i.e. fighting over valuables, etc.).
The one big issue I had, as well as the rest of the family, to which my stepfather-in-law broke down into tears about-the disrespect that ensued during the procession. Besides a few, we had people cutting in and out of our procession line, turning into it, coming up next to it (until they saw the police). And I have never seen such rude people. You people should be ashamed of yourselves.
These are the proper procession etiquette, by the way:
- Yield the right of way. Just as you would defer to an emergency vehicle, you should do the same for a funeral procession. Even if your light turns green, if the procession is still in the intersection, you must wait until it has passed before proceeding.
- Pull over and allow the procession to go by. If you’re on a secondary road and it’s safe to do so, consider moving to the shoulder and letting the procession pass. This isn’t required by law, but it is the courteous thing to do.
- Never cut into or tag onto the end of a procession. The processional is a ceremonial event reserved for those who have lost a loved one. It’s considered extremely rude to interrupt or join a funeral procession of which you are not a participant.
- Be respectful. Never honk your horn, yell, rev your engine, or show any other signs of aggression towards a funeral procession.
- Watch for the last driver in the procession. This vehicle will be marked with two funeral flags and is required to have its flashing hazard lights on to indicate to other drivers where the procession ends.