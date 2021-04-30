There are rules for a funeral procession

Last week was my mother-in-law’s funeral. It was the most loving and beautiful funeral I’d ever been to, considering how most families now a days handle a passing (i.e. fighting over valuables, etc.).

The one big issue I had, as well as the rest of the family, to which my stepfather-in-law broke down into tears about-the disrespect that ensued during the procession. Besides a few, we had people cutting in and out of our procession line, turning into it, coming up next to it (until they saw the police). And I have never seen such rude people. You people should be ashamed of yourselves.