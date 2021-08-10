There are services available for those struggling

If you or someone you care about is struggling with an addiction, there are treatment and recovery services available to all residents of the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County through the local community services board, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services.
DPCS offers services to individuals who may be dealing with addiction to substances, as well as co-occurring symptoms of mental health and substance use. DPCS clinicians meet with individuals to determine their specific needs with the intent to facilitate appropriate intervention and care for the individual in the least restrictive environment within our community.
DPCS offers a variety of clinical services depending on the individual’s needs and capacity to benefit from a particular therapeutic approach. Services may include assessment and evaluation, group counseling, individual counseling, peer support, education, and substance use case management. Child care and transportation services are available to individuals during their participation in substance use treatment services.
Services are provided on a sliding-scale fee. The goal of all services is to reduce barriers that one might experience related to child care, transportation, and the ability to pay so that individuals receiving services can focus on reaching their recovery goals.
DPCS provides medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. The MAT program involves the individual, prescribing physician, and the counseling team to provide an array of services to help individuals succeed in their recovery.
DPCS works in partnership with the Danville Sheriff’s Office to offer the Alpha Program, a recovery-oriented and treatment-focused program in the jail, as well as post-jail discharge services. The Alpha Program’s goal is to reduce jail recidivism and recurring substance-related charges. DPCS also partners with Danville Police Department to respond to opioid crises through the Community Opioid Response & Engagement (CORE) program by reaching out to engage those individuals who experienced an opioid overdose in treatment services.
Those individuals in need of treatment for a substance use disorder may visit DPCS to request services via Rapid Access, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the main office located at 245 Hairston St. in Danville. No appointment is necessary for these walk-in services. For individuals that may be in crisis and need an immediate response, emergency services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 434-793-4922. Emergency Services provides assessment, counseling, and referrals based on the needs of each individual.
In addition to treatment services, DPCS’ Prevention Services Division provides programs to promote behavioral health wellness through a comprehensive array of strategies proven to reduce substance abuse and promote mental health. Prevention Services works with many in our community through evidence-based prevention programs (i.e., proven effective): directly with parents who have children newborn to age 18; and collaboratively with local schools and after-school programs.
DPCS has a long history of working with local collaborative efforts and supports the work of the Regional Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, Danville-South Central Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, West Piedmont Trauma-Informed Care Network and the Health Collaborative. DPCS also provides free training opportunities in Mental Health First Aid, Adverse Childhood Experiences, REVIVE (recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency using naloxone), Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training and More Than Sad. Please visit dpcs.org and click on the Prevention or Behavioral Health tabs for more information.
The writer is executive director of Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services.