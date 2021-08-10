There are services available for those struggling

If you or someone you care about is struggling with an addiction, there are treatment and recovery services available to all residents of the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County through the local community services board, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services.

DPCS offers services to individuals who may be dealing with addiction to substances, as well as co-occurring symptoms of mental health and substance use. DPCS clinicians meet with individuals to determine their specific needs with the intent to facilitate appropriate intervention and care for the individual in the least restrictive environment within our community.

DPCS offers a variety of clinical services depending on the individual’s needs and capacity to benefit from a particular therapeutic approach. Services may include assessment and evaluation, group counseling, individual counseling, peer support, education, and substance use case management. Child care and transportation services are available to individuals during their participation in substance use treatment services.

Services are provided on a sliding-scale fee. The goal of all services is to reduce barriers that one might experience related to child care, transportation, and the ability to pay so that individuals receiving services can focus on reaching their recovery goals.