There's a lot to say about Afghanistan

To the editor:
In reply to Kurt Merchant’s letter (“Afghanistan is more than final bombs, Sept. 9), I agree with the writer that President-Unity Biden’s surrender in Afghanistan is definitely about more than bombs.
Blaming President George W. Bush is convenient for anyone seeking to shield Americans and allies from Biden’s cowardice and incompetence. Bush screwed up going into Iraq, not Afghanistan. FYI, Obama-Biden had 8 years to get America out of Afghanistan, and they only escalated the conflict.
If Democrats must blame a Republican president, why not blame Trump? They blame him for everything else. If President-Unity Biden had followed Trump’s plan, the outcome would’ve been different, perhaps without 13 soldiers dying and multiple desperate Afghans falling from outbound planes.
In his 8-month (so far) anti-Trump vendetta, President-Unity Biden has "executive ordered" out everything Trump, including the Afghanistan withdrawal plan. Trump said he made sure Taliban knew if they violated the agreement, our troops would stay. Thus, they wouldn’t have taken over the country. Biden just desperately wanted a victorious picture-op on Sept. 11.
Taliban feared Trump because they understood he would do what he said. They don’t fear Biden, because he said, at least 21 times, about his surrender in Afghanistan, “We will leave nobody behind.” Well, he hurriedly left hundreds of Americans and Afghans loyal to our military behind enemy lines.
The last thing Biden deserves is respect. He’s a clown. He screwed up. Since his inauguration, America is surging toward hell in a hand basket. Quit making excuses for him.
DAVID V. MANTIPLY, Danville