There's a lot to say about Afghanistan

To the editor:

In reply to Kurt Merchant’s letter (“Afghanistan is more than final bombs, Sept. 9), I agree with the writer that President-Unity Biden’s surrender in Afghanistan is definitely about more than bombs.

Blaming President George W. Bush is convenient for anyone seeking to shield Americans and allies from Biden’s cowardice and incompetence. Bush screwed up going into Iraq, not Afghanistan. FYI, Obama-Biden had 8 years to get America out of Afghanistan, and they only escalated the conflict.

If Democrats must blame a Republican president, why not blame Trump? They blame him for everything else. If President-Unity Biden had followed Trump’s plan, the outcome would’ve been different, perhaps without 13 soldiers dying and multiple desperate Afghans falling from outbound planes.