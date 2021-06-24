 Skip to main content
There's one other-worldly being for sure

To the editor:

Today there is lots of talk about UFO’s. But just what is a UFO? It’s any flying object air traffic controllers cannot pick up on the transponder to tell them its speed, height and heading.

If it came from outer space, just how far this object would have to travel is measured in light years. The speed of light would be 186,000 miles per second, or approximately 5.9 trillion miles per year. The nearest star is 4.22 light years from Earth, a distance of nearly 50 trillion miles round trip. And the farthest star would be more than 70,000 light years from Earth.

I have been hearing about flying saucers since all the way back in 1947. Do I believe aliens have visited this Earth? I would say yes.

There is one you can bet your life on because you can read about it in a book that is more than 2,000 years old.

That alien is none other but Jesus Christ. You can read about his special birth in the first two chapters of the book of Matthew. And when Jesus had completed his work on Earth, his father beamed him back to his kingdom.

How do I know this? Because I have faith that the Bible is the word of God, and in John 8:23 Jesus told the Jewish, I am not from this world.

GLENN C. ALLEN, Danville

