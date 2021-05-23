Things aren't going so well for Biden

To the editor:
In you haven’t noticed, the first four months of "Big-Guy" Biden’s presidency have been a disaster. He, his advisors and congressional Democrats assume the country supports their prioritization of absurd social justice causes and his indefensible possibility of his renewal of Obama’s “nuclear deal” with Iran, undercutting American and Israel’s sovereignty and security.
Meanwhile, Iran-backed Hamas’ rockets have rained down on Israeli citizens, perhaps paid for by hundreds of millions of aid restored to Palestinians by Big-Guy from taxpayers. The Abrahamic Covenant in the Bible should be understood literally. Those who support Israel shall be blessed; those who oppose will be cursed.
Gas prices began increasing when Big-Guy abruptly canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, including American jobs, post-inauguration. Russian terrorists recently attacked the East Coast’s Colonial Pipeline. We paid the price due to Big-Guy’s nudnik ambivalence. Biden officials responded to questions regarding the cyberattack by suggesting pipelines are the safest way to transport oil and gas. Huh?
Inflation rose in April 2021 to 0.8% (4.2% for the prior 12 months), the highest since 2008, causing fears of the worst inflation since Democrat Jimmy Carter’s administration. Inflation, taxes, utilities, gas, education, food prices are all going up because of Biden policies.
Big-Guy’s administration even condones slavery. Ultra-important climate czar John Kerry made clear recently in response to congressional questions about Chinese prison camps with persecuted religious minorities making solar panels, “Climate is existential for everybody on the planet.” Never mind. Slavery’s ok if in the name of solar panels.
Remind me: How is Biden good for America?
DAVID V. MANTIPLY, Danville