Things aren't going so well for Biden

To the editor:

In you haven’t noticed, the first four months of "Big-Guy" Biden’s presidency have been a disaster. He, his advisors and congressional Democrats assume the country supports their prioritization of absurd social justice causes and his indefensible possibility of his renewal of Obama’s “nuclear deal” with Iran, undercutting American and Israel’s sovereignty and security.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Hamas’ rockets have rained down on Israeli citizens, perhaps paid for by hundreds of millions of aid restored to Palestinians by Big-Guy from taxpayers. The Abrahamic Covenant in the Bible should be understood literally. Those who support Israel shall be blessed; those who oppose will be cursed.

Gas prices began increasing when Big-Guy abruptly canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, including American jobs, post-inauguration. Russian terrorists recently attacked the East Coast’s Colonial Pipeline. We paid the price due to Big-Guy’s nudnik ambivalence. Biden officials responded to questions regarding the cyberattack by suggesting pipelines are the safest way to transport oil and gas. Huh?