This is is why 'we' are behaving like this

The Roanoke Times' editorial (“ANOTHER VIEW: Our increasingly bad behavior,” published in the Danville Register & Bee, Aug. 18) asks the question, when did "we" start behaving so poorly? Whenever a conservative speaks or behaves poorly, it’s “undemocratic.” Lack of civility began with outright public hatred toward President Trump and supporters.

Elected leaders and mainstream media don’t listen anymore, thinking only they know what’s best for Americans. Media aren't trusted and don’t report news, they just try to tell people what to think.

Our country has strayed far from God. We are overwhelmed by repugnant, progressive nonsense. Deuteronomy 28:1 says, “If you diligently obey the voice of the Lord your God, and obey all his commandments, the Lord God will set you high above all nations of the earth.”