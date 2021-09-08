This is why 'we' are behaving like this

The Roanoke Times' editorial (“ANOTHER VIEW: Our increasingly bad behavior,” published in the Danville Register & Bee, Aug. 18) asks the question, when did "we" start behaving so poorly? Whenever a conservative speaks or behaves poorly, it’s “undemocratic.” Lack of civility began with outright public hatred toward President Trump and supporters.
Elected leaders and mainstream media don’t listen anymore, thinking only they know what’s best for Americans. Media aren't trusted and don’t report news, they just try to tell people what to think.
Our country has strayed far from God. We are overwhelmed by repugnant, progressive nonsense. Deuteronomy 28:1 says, “If you diligently obey the voice of the Lord your God, and obey all his commandments, the Lord God will set you high above all nations of the earth.”
"We" are tired of being told we’re systemically racist; tired of "woke" codswallop forced on kids in school; tired of COVID-infected immigrants flooding our Southern border; tired of being told we’re domestic terrorists if we question the 2020 presidential election; tired of defunding our police; tired of demands everybody get an emergency use only vaccine that might have long-term side effects. "We" are tired of peevish incompetence from the current White House. I could go on ….