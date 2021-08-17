Thomas' column ignores the facts

To the editor:

Cal Thomas’s column from Aug. 7 (“Incorrect predictions don’t deter” ) mocked the claim that our planet is facing dire consequences because of global warming. A study by UK scientists who analyzed satellite surveys of Earth’s poles concluded that, since 1994, a total of 28 trillion tons of ice have disappeared from the surface of our planet because of global warming.

They also described this loss as “staggering" and warn that by the end of this century sea levels could rise as much as a meter (39.36 inches). To quote one of them: “To put that in context, every centimeter (about .4 inches) of sea level rise means about a million people will be displaced from low-lying homelands.”

They also warn that this magnitude of ice melt is now reducing the planer’s ability to reflect solar radiation back into space. Ice reflects sunlight. Seas absorbed it, which further increases the warming of the planet. Thomas should apologize for his ignorance.

JOHN LAUGHLIN, Danville