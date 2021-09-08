Thomas' comments are off the mark

Among other inane comments columnist Cal Thomas complains that Bible reading and prayers (I assume he means “Christian prayers”) have been eliminated from public schools (“Back to what kind of school,” Aug. 28).

In 1962 the Supreme Court ruled that prayer in public schools is unconstitutional, as well it should have. Public schools are supported by our tax dollars. And many Americans who pay these taxes embraced no religions or non-Christian religions such as Hinduism, Judaism, Islam and even Zoroastrianism.

I wonder if Thomas would think it perfectly ok if a Hindu read from one of their sacred texts such as the Bhagavgita Gita and prayed a Hindu prayer! (As an aside I think a course in world religions should be required in all public schools).

Thomas also attacks “transgender” people. Why some humans identify as “transgender” is beyond my pay grade. But apparently it is caused by something that takes place in the brain of a child while still in the womb of the mother. For Thomas, or anyone else to demonize these humans is on par with the same prejudices that have led to the horrible treatment of other humans whose skin pigmentation was some color other than white.

JOHN LAUGHLIN, Danville