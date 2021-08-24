Those vacant jobs need to be filled

To the editor:

It is disturbing to see that Virginia is “on the path for a surge” and that the “state could surpass winter cases if delta spread gets worse . . .” according to “projections from the University of Virginia”s weekly COVID-19 report . . . .”

This recent report adds to the problem of businesses not only here in Danville but also nationwide in their difficulty of finding people to hire. People simply do not want to work.

I just had my 2002 Toyota Sequoia repainted in one of the body shops here in Danville. The shop owner apologized for not meeting the time for the job to get finished because he said “nobody here wants to work anymore.” You see all these “Now Hiring” signs all over the city but nobody is applying. Why?

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported July 7, 2021, that the number of job openings was little changed at 9.2 million the last business day of May. So there are plenty of jobs available but according to the Wall Street Journal “millions of adults say they aren’t working for fear of getting or spreading COVID-19 . . .”, some parents do not have any available means for child care, and many are receiving more in unemployment benefits that far exceed what amount they get from working. If that is the case then why would these people work?

RODOLFO V. BABIERE, Danville