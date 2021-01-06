Threatens the fabric of America

Threatens fabric of U.S.

In spite of the Associated Press wanting “everyone to move on, there’s nothing to see about election cheating for Biden,” I will not accept Joe Biden as my president. For four years, I’ve watched Democrats and media focus entirely on undoing the 2016 election. Democrats even talked of impeachment BEFORE President Trump’s inauguration. In fact, 70 democrats boycotted his inauguration. Nothing seen from Mr. Biden since Nov. 3 offers any hope he will reach out to the 74-plus million Americans who voted for President Trump.

The FBI twice engaged in criminal acts to undermine the Trump presidency. First, they avoided prosecution of Hillary Clinton’s deleting thousands of emails, as well as having subordinates destroy hard drives with a hammer and BleachBit. Then FBI lied to FISA judges to spy on the Trump campaign, culminating with a totally false dossier financed by Hillary Clinton’s Democratic campaign, and totally disproved by Special Counsel Mueller’s team, who spent millions trying to frame President Trump.