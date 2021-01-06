Threatens the fabric of America

 Skip to main content
In spite of the Associated Press wanting “everyone to move on, there’s nothing to see about election cheating for Biden,” I will not accept Joe Biden as my president. For four years, I’ve watched Democrats and media focus entirely on undoing the 2016 election. Democrats even talked of impeachment BEFORE President Trump’s inauguration. In fact, 70 democrats boycotted his inauguration. Nothing seen from Mr. Biden since Nov. 3 offers any hope he will reach out to the 74-plus million Americans who voted for President Trump.

The FBI twice engaged in criminal acts to undermine the Trump presidency. First, they avoided prosecution of Hillary Clinton’s deleting thousands of emails, as well as having subordinates destroy hard drives with a hammer and BleachBit. Then FBI lied to FISA judges to spy on the Trump campaign, culminating with a totally false dossier financed by Hillary Clinton’s Democratic campaign, and totally disproved by Special Counsel Mueller’s team, who spent millions trying to frame President Trump.

I have no interest legitimizing the father of a son who Chinese Communist Party members boast about buying. Nor do I have interest in pretending the result of the recent election is anything other than the final stroke of a four-year power struggle by the Deep State establishment to regain power. This struggle threatens the fabric of our country and the freedom of all Americans.

DAVID V. MANTIPLY

Danville

