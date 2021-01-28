Time to weigh in

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has announced it wants to build a compressor station for the proposed “Southgate” extension at 987 Transco Road in Chatham. It would be located less than 10 miles from multiple schools, and extend the MVP 75 miles into North Carolina.

The Lambert Compressor station would connect to the unfinished MVP, which is mired in litigation, $3 billion over budget and has racked up more than 300 water violations. Although NC’s Department of Environmental Quality denied a state water permit, the VA DEQ is moving forward with the air permit application and now is in a public comment period.

Your help is needed to elevate the “Southgate” air permit for review by the full Air Pollution Control Board. Comments, due by March 10, can request a hearing from the Air Board, address concerns about harmful air pollution and cumulative impacts from potentially adjacent existing infrastructure, and how your community may be adversely impacted.