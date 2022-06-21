To the editor: Country may not survive the damage

To the editor:

Democrats said it’s “unpatriotic” to question outcome of the 2020 election.

Supposedly, "Big-Guy" got 81 million votes, the most in presidential history. Yet, Democrats Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams still say they won too, but never mind.

Now, Democrats say ultra-MAGA, white supremacists will steal this year’s mid-terms, and outcome can’t be trusted. Huh? They always claim democracy is at risk when Democrats lose. When they win, democracy is alive and well.

Real threat to our democracy occurred in the attempted coup against our last president by senior federal intelligence and law enforcement officials.

Democrats lie to the American people in the partisan Jan. 6 "dog and baloney show." Apologies to dogs and baloney. Actually, it’s Trump impeachment 3.0, Soviet style. Maybe they’ll hold hearings to discover why nobody watched their hearings?

As for upcoming mid-terms, if Democrats get their behinds handed to them, it won’t be because of their policies. No, it’ll be because ultra-MAGA, white-supremacist-insurrectionists stole it.

Biden claims he created 8.5 million jobs. In fact, all are jobs lost to COVID-19 lockdowns and would’ve come back anyway. We’re still not back to pre-pandemic employment.

Deficits are down because wasteful COVID-19 spending ended, and tax revenues are booming. Biden wants even more spending (BBB) and record tax increases.

Gas lighter-in-Chief Biden is the worst, most divisive president ever. Nothing is his fault, it’s always “Putin’s tax on food and gas.” Like everything else "Big-Guy" does, his "woke-mind pandemic" is anti-American, and our country may not survive his damage.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County