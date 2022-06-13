To the editor: No respect for dead

To the editor:

I care about the dead.

In fact, I have been caring for the dead for 53 of my 70 years.

Our cemeteries are not parks for dogs to leave their solid waste on graves. How disrespectful, and the owners of the dogs should know better.

A cemetery is a sacred place, and it is a final resting place for those that have departed this earthly life. At one time, the Danville Public Works department had signs posted, "No Dogs Allowed," but removed them.

I have talked with the public works department about replacing the signs but to no avail.

As Rodney Dangerfield would say "I don't get no respect," and it must be ok with the public works department that our dead "don't get no respect" either.

David Fuquay, Danville