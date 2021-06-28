Today's progressive propaganda

History will challenge us to identify another human being as venomously hated as Donald Trump is hated by progressives. Only two come to mind despised to the intensity that Trump is: Abraham Lincoln and Jesus Christ.
Like Trump, both men provoked contempt for their rhetoric, and coincidentally, as with Trump, it was the dominant Democrats of his day who detested Lincoln. Trump is not an Abraham Lincoln or a Jesus Christ. My goal is to expose the analogies of those responsible for the engendered hatred of all three.
With Obama, it was his European socialist policies, his promise to “fundamentally transform America” to a lesser country, that were disliked and not the man.
History also illustrates an irrefutable fact that all collective “isms” (be it communism, fascism, socialism, progressivism, etc.) have never been accepted or consented to by the majority without first cultivating and nurturing an environment of hatred, usually towards a conjured adversary.
Fabricating an imagined nemesis to blame for one’s woes divides people, making it easier to promote the socialist doctrine. The best example of this tactic can be witnessed from 1920s and '30s European history, where propaganda campaigns year after year led to the persecution of millions of Jews.
Propaganda campaigns are a series of carefully designed activities coordinated to achieve a social or political goal. Early 20th century European propaganda campaigns were accomplished by "ministries of propaganda."
If not for those cunningly generated hatred campaigns, neither socialism nor fascism (both forms of totalitarianism) would have taken root to the extent they did.
Today's propagandist’s objective is to achieve the progressive’s agenda of dominance by controlling our thinking. Mind control is accomplished by incessantly disseminating, manipulating and/or omitting any information that conflicts or disputes contemporary progressive theocracy.
This explains the Democrat elite’s scorn of free speech. One sentence of truth can destroy years of progressive deceit.
Representatives today are defined by what they fail to communicate to the public. "The Parakeet Intellect" is where you hear, read, and see a carefully contrived phrase echoed over and over, repeating the exact same phrase . Agents of propaganda for at least two years concealed the truth that there was no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign and that it was the Clinton campaign colluding with Russians.
There are abundant illustrations carefully contrived to manipulate the way the public thinks.
Today's propaganda is very much creating hatred and division. Look at the “mob” mentality to comedian Kathy Griffin’s "beheading" of President Trump. Liberals possess this same contempt toward Trump’s supporters.
We now have an administration instituted on hatred, corruption, half-truths, innuendos and out-and-out lies. Because each of these attributes feed off the other, America’s prosperity cannot be self-sustaining. Socialism will once again fail, and as always, it will be someone else’s fault.
The writer is a resident of Danville.