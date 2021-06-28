Today's progressive propaganda

History will challenge us to identify another human being as venomously hated as Donald Trump is hated by progressives. Only two come to mind despised to the intensity that Trump is: Abraham Lincoln and Jesus Christ.

Like Trump, both men provoked contempt for their rhetoric, and coincidentally, as with Trump, it was the dominant Democrats of his day who detested Lincoln. Trump is not an Abraham Lincoln or a Jesus Christ. My goal is to expose the analogies of those responsible for the engendered hatred of all three.

With Obama, it was his European socialist policies, his promise to “fundamentally transform America” to a lesser country, that were disliked and not the man.

History also illustrates an irrefutable fact that all collective “isms” (be it communism, fascism, socialism, progressivism, etc.) have never been accepted or consented to by the majority without first cultivating and nurturing an environment of hatred, usually towards a conjured adversary.

Fabricating an imagined nemesis to blame for one’s woes divides people, making it easier to promote the socialist doctrine. The best example of this tactic can be witnessed from 1920s and '30s European history, where propaganda campaigns year after year led to the persecution of millions of Jews.