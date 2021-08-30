Transgender 'divide' no about any god

I would like to respond to Daryl Rigney’s letter (“Transgender move is dividing our country,” Aug. 13): Wow, there must be millions all over our nation dividing us.
According to a report put out by the CDC, about .6% (1 million) of the adult population in the U.S. is transgender. The writer's opening paragraphs are nothing more than generalizations about “America” without citing one fragment of evidence.
Some of his comments are just silly: “At this point, no one is supposed to apply common sense, question anything or, God forbid, push back in any way.”
No one! There are more than 330 million people living in the U.S., and he knows what we all believe. What hubris and ignorance. His most stupid claim is that transgender individuals “have a right . . .to choose to live a life of illusion.”
His own “illusion” is that his god created a man and a woman.” His god didn’t “create” anything. Planet Earth is some 4.5 billon years old. Life formed about 3.6 billion years ago as simple cells that eventually evolved into the abundance of life that we see today.
Moreover, we humans evolved out of equatorial Africa hundreds of thousands of years ago as evidenced by the discoveries of human remains found at Jebel Irhund in June of 2017, located in northern Africa. These remains are dated back some 315,000 years ago.
Moreover, if his god created this planet, why did he also create catastrophes including volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, cyclones, drought, floods, pestilences and death. Rigney’s god also watched Hitler and his Nazi goons butcher millions of his own “chosen people,” including thousands of children, and did not lift a finger to stop it.
Either Rigney’s god can do nothing to stop such catastrophes like these or he doesn’t care to. His god is either impotent, evil or imaginary.
What is known scientifically about our universe, and especially planet Earth, rules out any notion of an omnipotent, omniscient and omnibenevolent god. On the hand, it does not rule out a sadistic creator.
JOHN LAUGHLIN, Danville