Transgender 'divide' not about any god

I would like to respond to Daryl Rigney’s letter (“Transgender move is dividing our country,” Aug. 13): Wow, there must be millions all over our nation dividing us.

According to a report put out by the CDC, about .6% (1 million) of the adult population in the U.S. is transgender. The writer's opening paragraphs are nothing more than generalizations about “America” without citing one fragment of evidence.

Some of his comments are just silly: “At this point, no one is supposed to apply common sense, question anything or, God forbid, push back in any way.”

No one! There are more than 330 million people living in the U.S., and he knows what we all believe. What hubris and ignorance. His most stupid claim is that transgender individuals “have a right . . .to choose to live a life of illusion.”

His own “illusion” is that his god created a man and a woman.” His god didn’t “create” anything. Planet Earth is some 4.5 billon years old. Life formed about 3.6 billion years ago as simple cells that eventually evolved into the abundance of life that we see today.