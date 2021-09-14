Vaccinations do end dread diseases

If the diphtheretic membrane which forms had loosened while coughing, it could have blocked the opening to my trachea and required an emergency tracheostomy. Mom stayed with me two weeks, while Pop and my younger brother suffered from the nasal form at home.

Many other forms of contagious diseases were all around us: leprosy, smallpox, whooping cough, tetanus, amebic dysentery and many others.

We did not experience the dread of poliomyelitis until we were back in the USA. Every summer when it became hot like today, the public swimming pool was the only relief for outdoor activity. Because this was discovered to be a prime source for spreading the virus, all pools were closed.

President Franklin Roosevelt was confined to a wheelchair because of polio affecting his lower spinal cord. If your upper spinal cord was affected, you spent the rest of your life in an “iron lung.” It breathed for you by increasing the pressure within a huge metal tube provided with “porthole windows” to see in or out.