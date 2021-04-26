 Skip to main content
Vaccine passports would be about controlling us
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Vaccine passports would be about controlling us

To the editor:

The Biden administration has suggested vaccine passports to control our movements (sounds like Nazi Germany). New York now has the Excelsior vaccine passport developed by IBM. The outrage is incredible.

Some say IBM developed the tattoos for the concentration camps. Maybe we could wear a yellow star armband with our numbers on it. Coca-Cola would help with the distribution as they managed to also sell to Nazi German. This is not about health; this is about control of the people. What happens if the government does not like your religion, political group or your skin color? “In politics stupidity is not a handicap.” Napoleon Bonaparte.

HELEN GOODRICH, Danville

