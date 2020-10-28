Virginia voters have chance to end gerrymandering

To the editor:

Voters in Virginia have an opportunity to end partisan gerrymandering in our commonwealth, once and for all.

This year, you will find “Constitutional Amendment 1” on your ballot. While the referendum itself is a mouthful, what it boils down to is this: the amendment, if passed, will do away with one political party, and their politicians, choosing and drawing their own districts. Both parties will have an equal seat at the table.

This amendment will create Virginia’s first-ever redistricting commission. If passed, it would be the most significant improvement to the way districts are drawn in the history of our Commonwealth.

The redistricting commission will be led by citizens. Politicians no longer will have free rein to choose whoever they want to represent.

It’s also important to note the commission will be transparent. Instead of shady backroom deals, the new system will be transparent to voters and watchdogs. Public meetings will be held across Virginia, with all data and notes from the meetings being completely open to the public.