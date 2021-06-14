Virus lead would require big response

To the editor:

I’m not saying the Chinese intentionally unleashed the virus on the rest of the world, accidents do and have happened. But the virus is clearly manmade. Natural viruses do not mutate with such speed and ferocity. And there are no known cases of this virus found in animal, so where did it come From? The Chinese lab, it appears.

The question is what to do about it?

There has been talk of 40% tariff, but that would only be passed on to the rest of us through higher prices.

Seeing that the Chinese government plays by its own rules, only follow international conventions when it benefits them and that there stated objective is world domination. Why should we kowtow to them?

I say cut them off. No trade in or out. No travel. Make them like North Korea. Stop educating their students only to have them return home and have their education turned against us. And bring our manufacturing jobs back.

If no action is taken, that will only straighten the opinion that our leadership is either weak or compromised.

HARVEY O. MINNICK JR., Danville