Vote against Caesars casino
To the editor:
God is greater than Caesars.
There’s a story in the Bible about a false prophet named Balaam (Num. 22-24). A King offered him a lot of money to do something God didn’t want him to do. He did it anyway and it angered God. His heart was in it for the money. The love of money is the root of all evil. It cost him his life in the end. We could gain insight from this story.
There are many false prophets and leaders today. They have lost their way and gone the way of Balaam (pride, covetousness, greed, love of money, love of power).
The truth is God does not want gambling. Caesars is offering us big money to let them bring a casino here. They have offered $20 million up front and $38 million in new revenues each year, for schools and other local issues. Didn’t the lottery promise money for schools? How did that work out? “It will bring jobs into the city,” they say, and other “good” things.
What they don’t say is all the bad things it will also bring. The lure of money is what they are manipulating us with. Are we going to be like Balaam and let them play us? They are not coming here to lose money but to make money for themselves. It will be our money they take.
I believe God is able to bring us much more than money if we honor Him by voting no. He will bless us in our town doing better morally, our children being safer and our conscience being clearer. “Find out what pleases the Lord and have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness” (Ephesians 5:14). As Christians, we know gambling does not please God.
We will answer to Him if we vote yes. And if you are a non-believer, you still will be responsible if you vote to allow this evil into our city. We used to be a quiet little city. With the casino, it won’t be quiet again.
SANDY L. WILLIAMS
Danville
