Vote against Caesars casino

To the editor:

God is greater than Caesars.

There’s a story in the Bible about a false prophet named Balaam (Num. 22-24). A King offered him a lot of money to do something God didn’t want him to do. He did it anyway and it angered God. His heart was in it for the money. The love of money is the root of all evil. It cost him his life in the end. We could gain insight from this story.

There are many false prophets and leaders today. They have lost their way and gone the way of Balaam (pride, covetousness, greed, love of money, love of power).

The truth is God does not want gambling. Caesars is offering us big money to let them bring a casino here. They have offered $20 million up front and $38 million in new revenues each year, for schools and other local issues. Didn’t the lottery promise money for schools? How did that work out? “It will bring jobs into the city,” they say, and other “good” things.