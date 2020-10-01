Vote yes to casino in Danville

To the editor:

At the behest of a coworker, I am writing to give my thoughts about the upcoming vote for the Caesars proposal.

As a former Danville resident, I am excited for the direction the city has been taking recently. During my three years there, one of my biggest complaints was the lack of entertainment — there are only so many times one can go bowling or golfing before losing interest — and I am pleased to see that this is being rectified.

With the revitalization of the River District, I found myself spending more of my leisure time and money in Danville; I know for a fact that I was not alone in that regard. It is for this reason that I support the Caesers proposal. This addition will be a major boon for tourism, even in these unfortunate times.

When the closest competition is over four hours away, I have little doubt that residents from the Piedmont Triad and the Triangle will flock in droves, infusing cash into the otherwise sleepy city’s economy.

To all readers, I beseech you to vote yes for the Caesers proposition in November. It could change Danville as we know it.

TRAVIS LITTLEFIELD