We are not preventing future addictions
To the editor:

Fatal drug overdoses this year makes headline news in the Register & Bee (‘Meth a growing threat in Virginia,” Aug. 3). The article states these deaths are propelled by the use of opioids, methamphetamines and fentanyl in the state of Virginia and are resulting in “record-shattering numbers.” So what have the governor and state legislature done about this? They have approved the legal use of marijuana in the state of Virginia. This undoubtedly will only increase the number of drug-addicted people, each seeking a new “high” that will result in a lot more overdose deaths.

And speaking of addictions, Danville has also invited “gaming” and casinos into our community, which are just as addictive as the foregoing drugs. According to Mayo Clinic, gambling addiction is harder to cure than alcohol and drug addiction.

I shudder to think what our community will become when folks can’t find the money to throw away with these addictions.

As a physician, I know that what my mother taught me is true: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” just like vaccination against COVID-19 or other preventable diseases.

VICTOR OBERHEU, MD, Danville

