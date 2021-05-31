We can only worry about the day at hand

To the editor:

There are two days in every week about which we should not worry, two days that should be kept free from fear and apprehension.

One of these days is yesterday, with its mistakes and cares, its faults and blunders, its aches and pains. Yesterday has passed forever beyond our control. All the money in the world cannot bring back yesterday. We cannot undo a single act we performed; we cannot erase a single word we said. Yesterday is gone.

The other day we should not worry about is tomorrow, with its possible adversities, its burdens, its large promise and poor performance.

Tomorrow is also beyond our immediate control. Tomorrow’s sun will rise, either in splendor or behind a mass of clouds – but it will rise. Until it does, we have no stake in tomorrow, for it is yet unborn.

This leaves only one day - today – and one can fight the battles of just one day. It’s only when you and I add the burdens of those two awful eternities – yesterday and tomorrow – that we break down.

It is not the experience of today that drives us mad – it’s the remorse and bitterness for something that happened yesterday and the dread of what tomorrow may bring.