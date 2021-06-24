 Skip to main content
We must find a way to lift up each other
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We must find a way to lift up each other

To the editor:

With the enactment of the Juneteenth federal holiday, it is time to celebrate. It has been a long time coming, and I thank God for it.

However, it is interesting how our legislators can pass this legislation with bipartisan support but end up in a stalemate about what Juneteenth is really all about: racial equality, racial justice and liberty for all, regardless of one's ethnicity.

The fact is that, if we lift one another up, we will inadvertently lift all of America up, but as long as some are determined to keep the knee on the necks of other human beings that God has created in his image and likeness, God will invoke his passive wrath on America. Because how we treat our fellow man is how we treat God.

The Bible said it best in Matthew 25:40: “What you have done to the least of these you have done it unto me also.”

It must be noted that this means the good as well as the bad, hence lifting our fellow man up or holding them down. When some in our government care nothing for the oppressed, disenfranchised and the marginalized, God is watching with a meticulous eye, and he hears with a meticulous ear the cries of those who are oppressed. And by and by he will answer their cries if he must invoke his passive wrath on America.

Beware of smoke and mirrors.

FREDERICK EILY, Roxboro, N.C.

The writer is a minister.

