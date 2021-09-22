 Skip to main content
We must protect against grid attacks
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by terrorists or by another country (e.g. China may already have the capability -- which it may use in an economic crisis -- or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?

We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system (like Russia has,), or we could lose internet at the least in an anti-satellite attack.

ALVIN BLAKE, Danville

