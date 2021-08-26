We need integrity from 'ReTrumplicans'

It was with interest tinged with a sense of dread that I read the recent opinion piece in the Bulletin ("ANOTHER VIEW: A rally that lacks integrity," Aug. 6). The rally by a group of "ReTrumplicans" billed as "election integrity" is very concerning as it evoked memories of the Jan. 6 rally promoted by the former president that resulted in one of the most frightening and disgraceful events in recent history. One can only imagine the sea of camouflage, body armor and possibly weapons that were on display.

It is my sincere hope that this rally was not a repeat of Jan. 6 during and after the upcoming November elections. Unfortunately there are many, especially on the Fox network, who are supporting the idea that violence is justified to get the result you want or to change any results you don't like.

Let's consider this rally slogan, "election integrity." That's a nice thought and maybe a good bumper sticker. But to what end?