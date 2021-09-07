We need mandates if we want events

We as a country should be embarrassed. Why? We are in the midst of a pandemic that is showing no signs of letting up, yet we are acting as if things are back to normal.

This week we are set to have the largest music festival ever held in this area! There will be people coming from all over the country to attend this 4-day event. Following that event we will be having the Pittsylvania County/Danville Fair. This event may actually be more of a superspreader of the coronavirus because the majority of its attendees will be teenagers.

What are we doing? We need to be more like Ireland, where 90% of their adult population is vaccinated. And guess what? They are enjoying life again. We aren't even close to that, and it's pathetic that we as a country are not more responsible.

Those events would be great in "normal" times, but we are nowhere near normal right now, and if we continue on the selfish, destructive and irresponsible path that we are on, we may not see normal again for a very long time.

We need mandates! We need leadership! Our children need us to be grown-ups.