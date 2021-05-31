We need our police to keep us in line

One night, I was thrilled to do an all-night “ride-along” with him. He and another officer were on a “stake-out” at a bar that was supposed to close at 2 a.m. (according to local law). It was a problem site of multiple incidents requiring police intervention. The bar was not closed after 2 when a lone lady came out, staggering into the wall several times, obviously drunk.

We watched until she got into her car with difficulty, started the engine and stepped on the brake to shift into gear (tail lights came on). Then my son-in-law hit his siren, identified himself and talked her out of the car. He did not issue her a DUI ticket but talked her into waiting for a cab (which he called). When it arrived, he escorted her to the cab and told the cabby to take her straight home, giving him the address from her driver’s license. He saved her money, legal expense and probably her life as well as the lives of others and other fallout problems (hospital, auto repairs, medications, etc., etc.).

Do acts of kindness like this ever make evening news?

Another night when he was a K-9 officer, he received orders to check out a large warehouse where the security system indicated a possible intruder(s). We waited for a backup (no siren), and the two officers entered, with Dino leading the way. I was ordered to stay in the squad car (no argument there).