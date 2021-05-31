We need our police to keep us in line

The editorial cartoon in Thursday’s paper (May 27) by Caglecartoon.com/Wolverton is ugly, especially the depiction of the police officer's facial expression, which with the wording is meant to depict a violent person just wanting to hurt people. At least, that is my interpretation.
His first words are, “I don’t want any more rules or regulations for me!" Presumably this is in response to verbiage from the government, TV quotes of politicians and various other reactionary groups speaking about recent events (like “defund the police"). However, the words spoken by this cartoon officer, “I just want to BUST other people who don’t obey them!" — just might be a police officer's job description.
But the combination comes across as meaning police officers enjoy hurting other people. Take the words “law enforcement.” Doesn’t that imply that sometimes during the performance of their jobs some form of force might be required? The cartoon officer has the right motive.
My son-in-law is a deputy chief of the Alexandria Police Department, the oldest police department in the USA. He worked his way up the ladder from bicycle patrolman at the same park where Congressman Scalise was shot. When a motorcycle police officer several years later, he was second on the scene at this same park when that event occurred. He was also a patrolman, a K-9 police officer and served at multiple other levels of law enforcement. He is now an instructor at the police academy.
One night, I was thrilled to do an all-night “ride-along” with him. He and another officer were on a “stake-out” at a bar that was supposed to close at 2 a.m. (according to local law). It was a problem site of multiple incidents requiring police intervention. The bar was not closed after 2 when a lone lady came out, staggering into the wall several times, obviously drunk.
We watched until she got into her car with difficulty, started the engine and stepped on the brake to shift into gear (tail lights came on). Then my son-in-law hit his siren, identified himself and talked her out of the car. He did not issue her a DUI ticket but talked her into waiting for a cab (which he called). When it arrived, he escorted her to the cab and told the cabby to take her straight home, giving him the address from her driver’s license. He saved her money, legal expense and probably her life as well as the lives of others and other fallout problems (hospital, auto repairs, medications, etc., etc.).
Do acts of kindness like this ever make evening news?
Another night when he was a K-9 officer, he received orders to check out a large warehouse where the security system indicated a possible intruder(s). We waited for a backup (no siren), and the two officers entered, with Dino leading the way. I was ordered to stay in the squad car (no argument there).
The wait was agonizing for me. I prayed the whole time. After 30 to 45 minutes, I was truly thankful to see them all returning safe and unharmed. False alarm. Thank God. Did I mention he is the father of three of my grandchildren?
One of the hardest episodes of his career was attending to a young child who had been killed by some person who slit her throat on the sidewalk in front of her home and had fled from the scene.
For people criticizing police officers, I would like to know how you would feel if you had to put on a bulletproof vest every day when you went to work? A lot of people hate to wear a mask every day, which protects you from a potentially deadly virus.
Bottom line is we need to support our police department and police officers and to obey man’s law, as well as God’s Law (the Ten Commandments). Defunding police is absolutely the most absurd ideas I have ever heard. This will not attract reputable men and women to enforce the laws of our government and would lean to anarchy.
The writer is from Danville.