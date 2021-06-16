 Skip to main content
What good is Biden doing for America?
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

What good is Biden doing for America?

To the editor:

President Biden spent 4-plus months of his presidency battering Americans with far-left-wing policies. I seriously challenge anybody to name one policy implemented by President Biden so far that benefits Americans. Spending the future of our grandchildren doesn’t qualify.

Mr. Biden is determined to pursue climate-change policies that jeopardize the American economy. Proper presidential financial stewardship should include avoiding buying into trouble. Why then, is Mr. Biden so anxious to bet the economic future of America on climate predictions? The relationship between atmospheric greenhouse gasses and global temperatures remains elusive to some.

Physicists William van Wijngaarden of Canada’s York University and William Happer of Princeton University reported 2020 findings that doubling of atmospheric carbon dioxide from 2015’s 400 parts per million to 800 ppm over time would only increase it’s “radiative forcing,” or climate change, by 1%. That means additional greenhouse gas emissions would have little warming effect, and, consequently, upending the U.S. economy to prevent a presumably toasty future could prove a monumental waste of time and money. Go figure, eh?

On Jan. 20 Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone Pipeline construction in the U.S., which thousands of American jobs. The price of gas we pay now has risen 27%. Biden just removed sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany enriching Russian oligarchs close to Putin. Every penny increase Americans pay for gasoline takes more than $1 billion out of the pockets of American working families.

Remind me again please: How is Biden good for America?

DAVID MANTIPLY, Danville

