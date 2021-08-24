 Skip to main content
What to do with all those Afghans
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

To the editor:

The solution to the fiasco in Afghanistan is simple. Get the bureaucrats out of the way and load up the planes. Take all of the people who want to come to America and fly them to Mexico, which obviously has no problem with aliens passing through their country, and let them cross our southern border just like all of the other illegal immigrants. Problem solved.

Sarcasm aside, we should transport as many as can be taken out as fast as possible to a staging area and sort them out in safety later.

And while they are getting their appointments to come back to court, we can concentrate on who’s responsible for this massive failure in planning. Did the State Department screw up or did the president make up his mind without listening?

HARVEY O. MINNICK JR., Danville

