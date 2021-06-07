Why did senators really reject commission?

To the editor:

On a recent front page of the Register & Bee, below the fold, an article (“GOP Blocks bipartisan probe," May 29);” by The Associated Press, only 11 lines in misrepresents Republicans by saying their votes against a “bipartisan” panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is a show of party loyalty to former President Trump.

Remember the 911 Commission/panel/investigation? It was very important and appropriate, and we all welcomed those results. The next election, 2022, will give all registered voters a chance to choose who they believe has been honest and truthful to us, before, during and in the middle of what former President Obama called “a fundamental” change to our Republic, to our foundational beliefs of equality (not equity) of each man/woman fortunate enough to be a citizen of these United States of America.

This report relates to Mr. Trump anything the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives does that does not favor the Democrats' liberal, progressive agenda.

No worries for Mr. Trump. He can take whatever is thrown onto him, but others believe what they read and blame Trump, which will be done often as the 2022 election nears.