Why is anyone listening to Fauci?

To the editor:

If foresight were hindsight, we’d all be wealthy. Same if we were members of Congress. Their years of non-common-sense governance with the influence of liberal-leaning media have propagated the destruction of morality, founding principles and the removal of plain truth in our country. Cancel culture runs amok like antifa protestors.

Facts are emerging about the true origins of COVID-19. Hopefully, truth will prevail and those responsible held accountable. The fact anyone still listens to Dr. Fauci is mind-boggling, in spite being elevated by progressives and liberal media as a genius and hero. They like that Fauci’s advice helped take down Trump, no matter COVID-19?

Follow the money of the sales job from Big Pharma, Dr. Fauci and the National Institute of Health regarding rapid development and rollout of unproven COVID-19 vaccines for long-term use. Normally, it takes drug companies 10 to 15 years to prove vaccine effectiveness. Billions in taxpayer money is going to Big Pharma for rushed, unproven vaccines.