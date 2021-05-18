Why not vacant industrial land for solar

To the editor:
Solar farms are being built in Pittsylvania County. Lots of money is being made. The county will benefit as well as the people leasing the land. But why can't some of these solar ventures go into our vacant or underused industrial parks that dot our county?
We have one vacant park here in Gretna that is a stone's throw away from a solar farm being built on private land. With so many industrial parks not being used, I just find this interesting. Maybe there is a logical explanation.
SHIRLEY ORRELL, Gretna