Why things happened on 'Insurrection Day'

On Jan. 6, "Insurrection Day," the people at Trump's rally were there to exercise their constitutional right to protest.

The mob that stormed the Capitol was a riotous mob made up of many different groups of Americans all upset with the government, some bent on destruction, others not. Some were organized, others were not. All were driven by their beliefs that the the government was failing to do its duty to look into alleged election fraud. They were not there to overthrow the government.

They see themselves as willing to fight for this nation. Were they misguided or deluded? That is another matter.

The Congressional subcommittee's hearing is nothing but a sham. It was not organized to find out what happened. They did not even agree to accept some of people Republicans picked.

Trump bears some responsibility, for this insurrection would not have happened without his indirect instigation. He did not call for it, but he did nothing to stop it after it started.

HARVEY O. MINNICK JR., Danville