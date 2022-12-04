Community Viewpoint: Five months of growth, collaboration and opportunity

As I close out my fifth month at Danville Community College, I am continually surprised and impressed by the collaboration, hard work and innovative ideas coming out of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania and Halifax counties.

There are so many talented people waking up every day to work toward a better Danville and a better Southern Virginia region, and I’m proud to be a part of this effort.

We started off November with a bang with the successful hosting of the All Citizens Job and Resource Fair held on Nov. 1 at the Danville Community Market. There were more than 80 employers and resources present and more than 300 individuals attended. It was wonderful to see the community come together to provide jobs to those who are searching for employment and support services to those looking for community resources.

Also on Nov. 1, Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity hosted their Building Hope Breakfast. The breakfast was very informative as DCC is beginning exploring the relaunch of our building trades/construction program to better support the need for housing in our region. We’re incredibly proud of DCC students in the HVAC program who are currently working with Habitat for Humanity to assist with the completion of homes.

The American Association of Community Colleges hosted Commissioner Meetings in Pentagon City on Nov. 2-4. As a member of the Commission of Economic and Workforce Development, the commissioner meetings allow us the opportunity to share best practices, advocate for workforce training needs to legislatures and collaborate with emerging industries.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, I had the opportunity to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Danville Community College Educational Foundation at a gala held at the Danville Golf Club. It was wonderful to celebrate the growth and prestige that DCCEF has experienced over the last four decades. I am incredibly grateful for their work and the impact that the foundation has on DCC.

The community came together on Monday, Nov. 7, with the family and friends of the late George Shields and his wife, Leah Shields, to celebrate their generosity and philanthropic spirit. Leah Shields recently made a half-million dollar gift to the Danville Community College Educational Foundation in support of the DCC HVAC program and, as a result, the last building on the DCC campus to be named was officially dubbed the George and Leah Shields Student Center. We’re so grateful to the Shields Family for this incredible gift that will impact the lives of our students for years to come.

On Nov. 8, our community came out in droves to make their voices heard on Election Day! I would like to congratulate Pittsylvania County on the passing of their 1% sales tax referendum to benefit Pittsylvania County Schools. This decision will impact the school system for many years to come.

This month, I also attended my first Virginia HIRE Education Conference on Nov. 9-11 where I also had the opportunity to serve as a presenter. My presentation, Cultivating, Managing and Retaining Workforce Relationships, focused on the human side of workforce partnership and how we can work to keep those relationships healthy and thriving. I enjoyed sharing ideas and initiatives with all of the attendees and especially the other community colleges in the VCCS.

On Nov. 14, I attended the Future of Prosperity event at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. There, futurist Rebecca Ryan shared the concept of watching trends and key indicators to better predict and prepare for the future. As a community college, a key indicator of our value to the community is our ability to respond to the needs of business and industry. I found this event incredibly informative and forward-thinking.

As a City of Danville Morning Riverview Rotarian, I am pleased to announce that I have officially presented to each club in Danville and will soon be speaking at the Chatham Rotarian club, as well. On November 15, I presented information about DCC initiatives to the Evening Rotary Club at Two Witches Winery and Brewing Company.

On November 15, DCC held its annual Idea Fair in partnership with the Dan River Region Entrepreneur Ecosystem. At this event, local students present an innovative idea for a business or a product in a format similar to a high school science fair. Judges were able to hear about each project and will announce the winners of this event Friday at the Idea Fair Award Ceremony on the DCC Campus. There were more than 50 participants this year and I am excited to find out which of these brilliant students will be taking home a cash prize!

In wake of the recent tragedy at the University of Virginia, DCC held another emergency planning meeting on campus with Danville Police Department, Danville Fire Department and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Nov. 18. DCC’s goal and my personal priority is to ensure that we can effectively respond to any emergency and be as proactive as possible in our preparation. Although we know that we will never anticipate every scenario that comes our way, DCC strives to provide a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment for all employees, students and visitors.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, I attended The Links Incorporated Danville (VA) Chapter Legacy College Fund Luncheon. The audience was most delighted to have The Links Incorporated National President Ethel Isaacs Williams as the keynote speaker. Williams spoke very highly of the city of Danville and it is clear that The Links Incorporated does so much to support education and scholarships for students. I’d like to give a special thanks to Carrie Ashe, Barbara Brown and Vernessia Woody for the invitation and hospitality to Allyson and me.

Working with The Health Collaborative provides DCC the opportunity to better respond to the health needs of our community. On Nov. 21, I attended a Health Collaborative meeting held at First Baptist Church here in Danville. I hope to continue to expand our partnership with The Health Collaborative as we work to connect students to resources, partner with social services, and build pathways to health and success for community members.

We are quickly approaching the holiday season and the DCC family is excited to be taking part in two local parades this year. On Saturday DCC faculty and staff planned to participate in the South Boston Christmas Parade and on Sunday at 5 p.m., DCC representation will take part in the Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade. Come out and join us — we hope to see many of your smiling faces there! And, as always, if you see me out and about, please don’t hesitate to introduce yourself and say hello!