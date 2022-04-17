Community viewpoint: Thanks to Youngkin for stopping the squatters

By way of this writing, I’d like to say kudos to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his recent decision to ban the “Carolina Squatters” from Virginia’s streets and highways.

I’ve commented on this issue in a previous letter to the editor (noted in detail below) and wanted the say thanks to our governor for stepping in and doing the right thing.

After having noticed several pickup trucks in the area which appear to be suffering from an automotive identity crisis due to being forced into a ridiculous and contradictory suspension situation by their owners, my first thought was what an idiotic and crazy idea it is to modify and drive a truck that has been lowered in the rear and lifted in the front.

Secondly, and most importantly, this is obviously a very dangerous way to operate a vehicle on public roads. It would appear the driver will certainly have trouble seeing over the hood to observe what’s in the road ahead, especially if something, or someone, suddenly enters the vehicle’s path unexpectedly.

Another concern that comes to mind is how this extreme modification to the trucks suspension components may adversely affect the handling if an abrupt defensive maneuver needs to be made to avoid an accident. Another important point is where are the headlights aligned to point? Upward to light the sky —always on the road and adjusted correctly — or above the road and into oncoming traffic, blinding other drivers?

This could lead to another very dangerous driving scenario indeed. I remember back in the day, along about the mid-70s, there was a law stating your car’s rear bumper could not be more than 18-inches off the road or you were issued a citation and fine. As I remember, enforcement of this law was very stringent and it was not uncommon during a traffic stop for Danville police officers to actually take a measurement of your vehicle’s bumper height.

After inquiries with several people and researching online, I have learned that this ludicrous truck modification is referred to as the “Carolina Squat,” and this type of custom suspension setup is loosely based on the similar suspension setup used in off road Baja racing competition in California.

Well, from what I know, there’s no Baja racing anywhere near here.

What an absurd and potentially dangerous trend this has become. It’s now my understanding that North Carolina has passed Bill 692 and the law banning these trucks becomes effective Dec. 1. This could not come soon enough, in my opinion, and the trucks suffering from a bad case of the “Carolina Squat” can be returned by their owners to any number of sensible custom automotive suspension setups that don’t compromise their trucks, but enhance them. I’m confident that the trucks will thank their owners. I know I will.

Thank you, Gov. Youngkin, for banning these ludicrous trucks and helping to keep Virginia’s roads safer. Hopefully the police will actually take the time to enforce the new ban and issue tickets and not simply ignore the violators or maybe take it a step further and impound these trucks.

That wouldn’t be such a bad idea after all; it would surely get the point across.

Rigney is a resident of Danville.