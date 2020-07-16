DRB Letters to the editor for July 16
Education a ‘golden ticket’

Headline from page 2 of the Register & Bee on Friday (July 10th): “Virus’ effect on Virginia budget not as bad as feared.” That sounded promising, but I became concerned as I read further. The Virginia fiscal year 2020 fell short $236.5 million of the budget, yet state revenues were up 2% from the previous year. Our state had more money come in but still had a budget shortfall, makes one wonder about our legislators’ stewardship. But not to worry, though the state may not be able to afford promised teacher raises and college tuition freezes.

Mr. Meadows was a tenant farmer in the farm community, Hollywood; I grew up in rural Pittsylvania County. Mr. Meadows had neither scant resources nor formal education, but provided me with this sage advice as I started my college career, “they [we both understood he was referring to the powers that be] can take away most things but they can’t touch your education.” My teachers in elementary and high school gave me the foundation to succeed at the next level; just as important they showed it was possible. My tuition at the local community college, DCC and later at Virginia Tech could not have covered more than a fraction of the cost. What that shortfall, represented an investment in the future, it provided our youth the chance to get that diploma that could be the golden ticket to a better life. That investment at the community college level included vocational training in HVAC and auto repair among others.

Next time you are talking to one of our business leaders in the community ask them where they got their start.

JERRY GRUBB

Danville

