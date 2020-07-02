DRB Letters to the editor for July 2

Vote Cameron Webb for Congress
I am writing this letter in support of Dr. Cameron Webb for Congress from the 5th District because he is qualified to offer leadership in areas that our county, district, state and nation desperately need at this time.
As we continue to experience the spread of COVID-19 across the nation, the president, Donald Trump, publicly ignores and denigrates his own science and medical teams advice about taking this killer disease seriously and insists on convening large rallies of screaming supporters who are not required to wear masks.
The president also has been incapable of offering leadership and comfort to the victims of COVID-19 and the African Americans who have been killed and brutalized by police violence in Black communities across the nation. Instead, he wants to honor the memory and monuments of Confederate generals who caused the deaths of 700,000 American lives.
The president has been enabled by the Republican party leaders in Washington who are afraid of standing up to his ignorance and racism. Our current Republican House member, like his predecessor, has rubber stamped this president’s policies to the continued detriment of all Virginians.
Cameron Webb is uniquely qualified in areas critical to the current crisis. He is a medical doctor, with an understanding about science and truth in compliance with the CDC. He is also a lawyer who understands the need for reform of our criminal code and police procedure. Dr. Webb is also an African American family man deeply concern about the condition of all American families today facing mounting medical expenses as Republicans continue trying to repeal the ACA, Obamacare.
We need his support in Congress to help continue the fight against the two pronged crisis of COVID-19 and systematic racism.
GERALD N. DAVIS
Chatham
Turning the country around
Instead of trying to erase the history of the Civil War, people should remember that it came about because Congress couldn’t agree on anything concerning slavery. This led to southern states seceding from the union which led to the bloodiest war in history. It is estimated that 620,000 died, many of them in prison camps, under terrible conditions. The South was left in shambles and the reconstruction period lasted for years.
Unless huge changes are made soon, the Civil War will look like a picnic compared to where our country is headed.
Today, no one in Washington can agree on anything and many of our state governments aren’t any better. Tearing down monuments, burning buildings, blaming each other while doing nothing, criticizing all the police for the actions of a few, all these things are not helping anyone. The news media isn’t any better. They seem to enjoy pouring gasoline on all the fires instead of trying to help the situations.
I don’t have a clue what it will take to turn this country around, but something had better happen soon. This coronavirus pandemic is just a small sample of where we are heading if things don’t change.
RAY F. LAWSON
Danville
