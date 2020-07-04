DRB Letters to the editor for July 4

Libertarian Party offers choice
Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. These are the values our Founding Fathers held dearly when they declared independence from the British empire. I also cherish these values and that is why I became a member of the Libertarian Party.
Our philosophy is simple: that all men are equal and that the only legitimate purpose of the government is to defend our rights as free individuals. I believe most Americans agree with this and that is why the Libertarian Party is the fastest growing party in America. More and more people every day are recognizing the failure of politicians in the other two major parties to preserve our freedoms and be fiscally responsible. Some examples are the growing national debt and more and more socialistic policies ratified by both sides every day in America. Many Americans are growing tired of it.
The politicians of the duopoly are attempting to shut down our demand for liberty and free market capitalism, just as King George III tried to extinguish the voice of the colonists. One way they do this is by passing laws that make it very difficult for our candidates to acquire ballot access. I am proud to say that Libertarians in Virginia have overcome this challenge time and time again, but it has become nearly impossible this year due to COVD-19. Virginians who would normally sign our petitions have become reluctant to do so out of concern for their own health. They fear that by exposing themselves to other people, they subject themselves to additional risk.
Virginia Libertarians want voters to have more than just two options to choose from. Our candidate for president this year, Dr. Jo Jorgensen, is required to obtain 5,000 valid signatures in order to be allowed on the ballot. This is completely unfathomable during the present pandemic.
My only request is that the amount of signatures be reduced to a reasonable number to enable Dr. Jorgensen to present her message to the American people, which may, in turn, give them the freedom to cast their vote for the candidate that best matches their own values.
DEREK MADDOX
Hurt
Mob rule must stop
Mob rule cannot be tolerated in a civilized country ruled by law. Mobs never make good decisions. These so-called autonomous zones must be dealt with swiftly and decisively.
1. The government needs to throw up temporary detention centers.
2. Declare martial law over the autonomous zones and order them to disperse by a given time.
3. Explain that everyone found within the zone can be charged with criminal misconduct, malicious misconduct, willful disregard for legal authority, crimes against civilization, rebellion and possibly, sedition and secession. Having served the so-called autonomous zones and declaring them as such has demonstrated hostility to the government and people of the United States, and made themselves enemies of the United States, and subject to having their citizenship revoked and facing deportation.
4. Warn the people that the military is going to come in and remove every one. Resistance will be answered with overwhelming force, and that the use of lethal force is discouraged but authorized.
5. Several hours after the deadline to disperse has passed preferably very early in the morning (4 a.m.), the military should move in and take the hostiles into custody and forcibly remove them to the detention centers to face a military tribunal and if found guilty as charged deported immediately.
This country is not perfect, no place is if there are people there. The United States is the most forgiving best country on the planet. If you disagree there are legal ways to make changes. Anarchy, rioting, criminal conduct and vandalizing historic places is unacceptable.
The Democrats are trying to benefit from all of this unrest and the BLM movement leaders have already announced that they intend to target any and all thing they deem as a symbol of white supremacy, like the white Jesus.
This has got to stop.
HARVEY O. MINNICK JR.
Danville
