DRB Letters to the editor for July 7

Field of Honor fees too high
In regards to the Field of Honor. I think it is a wonderful idea. That said, I am appalled about the fees charged! To charge $40 initially and $10 yearly thereafter reeks of what this is: a fundraiser for the Rotary Club.
As a life member of the Virginia Jaycees and a life member of Junior Chamber International, I want to see and honor these heroes. These heroes are represented by the flags.
The flags, if bought in bulk and in discussions with flag providers, are reasonably inexpensive.
My father, my stepfather, my wife’s father, my wife’s cousin and myself are all veterans. So, $200 is quite a financial hit. Yes, next year it would be $50, much easier, but what about families that would find it difficult to spend this money? I believe in covering the cost of the flags (maybe $2 or $3 is much more inline).
I realize this will not sit well with the local Rotary club, but if it walks, quacks and swims like a duck, it’s a duck.
JAMESIN RICHARDS
Danville
